BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group reports Q1 EPS $0.07

May 10 Tricon Capital Group Inc:

* Tricon Capital Group announces strong Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
