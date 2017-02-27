BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group to acquire Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

Feb 27 Tricon Capital Group Inc:

* Tricon Capital Group to acquire Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

* Tricon Capital Group - deal has a total enterprise value of approximately $1.4 billion, comprised of equity purchase price of approximately $820 million

* Tricon Capital Group Inc - deal expected to be accretive to tricon's earnings per share and net asset value per share

* Tricon capital group inc - to partially finance acquisition, company intends to use net proceeds from one or more "bought deal" public offerings

* Tricon Capital - obtained commitment to increase its existing corporate revolving credit facility from $235 million to $350 million