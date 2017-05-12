BRIEF-Trillium reports qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46

May 12 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* Trillium reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46

* Trillium Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 of $11.5 million was higher than loss of $7.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly net loss was higher due mainly to increased research and development program expenses of $2.8 million

