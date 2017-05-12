BRIEF-Trillium reports qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:
* Trillium reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46
* Trillium Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 of $11.5 million was higher than loss of $7.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Qtrly net loss was higher due mainly to increased research and development program expenses of $2.8 million
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project