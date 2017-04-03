版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics presents TTI-621 preclinical data at AACR annual meeting

April 3 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* Trillium Therapeutics presents TTI-621 preclinical data at AACR annual meeting and provides clinical update

* Trillium Therapeutics-currently enrolling patients in expansion phase of ongoing phase 1 trial of tti-621, in patients with multiple Hematologic malignancies

* Trillium therapeutics inc - to date, 33 evaluable patients have been enrolled into expansion phase of tti-621 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
