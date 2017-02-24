BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01
Feb 24 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* TTI-621's half-life and receptor occupancy significantly increased with weekly dosing
* Additional data has clarified transient thrombocytopenia observed following TTI-621 exposure is often diminished after multiple infusions
* Weekly infusions of TTI-621 lead to a longer half-life and accumulation of circulating drug, overcoming platelet antigen sink
* "Latest results suggest that we achieved meaningful TTI-621 exposure while maintaining acceptable platelet counts"
* Additional data on TTI-621 suggests that there may be an opportunity to increase TTI-621 exposure in patients after initial dose
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock