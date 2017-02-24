BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621

Feb 24 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621

* TTI-621's half-life and receptor occupancy significantly increased with weekly dosing

* Additional data has clarified transient thrombocytopenia observed following TTI-621 exposure is often diminished after multiple infusions

* Weekly infusions of TTI-621 lead to a longer half-life and accumulation of circulating drug, overcoming platelet antigen sink

* "Latest results suggest that we achieved meaningful TTI-621 exposure while maintaining acceptable platelet counts"

