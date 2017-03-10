版本:
BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics says TTI-621 program momentum continues in 2017

March 10 Trillium Therapeutics Inc

* Trillium reports annual 2016 financial and operating results

* Trillium therapeutics inc - "tti-621 program momentum continues in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
