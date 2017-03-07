BRIEF-Trilogy Energy says Q4 sales volumes were higher at 22,565 boe/d as compared to 21,632 boe/d for Q3

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Trilogy Energy Corp:
* Trilogy Energy Corp announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016
* Trilogy Energy Corp - reported sales volumes for q4 of 2016 were higher at 22,565 boe/d as compared to 21,632 boe/d for Q3
* Trilogy Energy Corp - trilogy's board of directors approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - for 2017, trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures to be less than its projected funds flow from operations
* Trilogy energy - average production during q4 of 2016 was 22,565 boe/d , resulting in annual 2016 average production of 21,822 boe/d
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.17
* Trilogy Energy Corp - expects growing its production by approximately 10 percent over 2016 average production to approximately 24,000 boe/d in 2017
* Trilogy energy corp - third party revenue adjustments "negatively" impacted full year 2016 average production by an estimated 115 boe/d
* Trilogy energy - has hedged about 17 percent of its forecast 2017 production to lock in expected returns from wells drilled in 2017 capital spending program
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $61.8 million versus $48.6 million in prior quarter
* Trilogy energy corp - trilogy plans to drill 15 horizontal montney oil wells and complete 18 wells in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock