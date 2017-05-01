BRIEF-Trilogy Energy to sell certain assets in Alberta for $50 mln

May 1 Trilogy Energy Corp-
* Trilogy Energy Corp announces agreement to sell certain
assets in the grande prairie area of alberta for $50 million and
provides an update on its borrowing base and debt levels
* Trilogy Energy Corp - proceeds from sale will be applied
to reduce trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit
facility
* Trilogy Energy Corp - extension of term for revolving
credit facility for one year to april, 2019 and a borrowing base
of $300 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - revolving credit facility borrowing
base will be reduced to $290 million on closing to reflect sale
of assets in grande prairie area
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: