BRIEF-Trilogy Energy to sell certain assets in Alberta for $50 mln

May 1 Trilogy Energy Corp-

* Trilogy Energy Corp announces agreement to sell certain assets in the grande prairie area of alberta for $50 million and provides an update on its borrowing base and debt levels

* Trilogy Energy Corp - proceeds from sale will be applied to reduce trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit facility

* Trilogy Energy Corp - extension of term for revolving credit facility for one year to april, 2019 and a borrowing base of $300 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp - revolving credit facility borrowing base will be reduced to $290 million on closing to reflect sale of assets in grande prairie area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
