BRIEF-Trilogy energy to sell certain Duvernay assets in Kaybob area for $60 mln

May 25 Trilogy Energy Corp:
* Announces agreement to sell certain Duvernay assets in the
Kaybob area for $60 million and provides an update on its
previously announced Grande Prairie area disposition
* Maintains its current average 2017 annual production
guidance of 24,000 boe/d
* Proceeds from sale of 2 tansactions will be applied to
reduce Trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit
facility
* Sale of certain Valhalla assets in Grande Prairie area
remains conditional pending purchaser's receipt of regulator
approvals
* To sell about 9.75 net sections of duvernay mineral rights
in kaybob duvernay play, 11.0% interest in a non-operated gas
plant
* Upon closing of Valhalla Area asset sale, Trilogy's
borrowing base will be reduced from $300 million to $290 million
* Upon closing of Duvernay asset sale, Trilogy's borrowing
base will be reduced from $290 million to $285 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: