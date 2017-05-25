BRIEF-Trilogy energy to sell certain Duvernay assets in Kaybob area for $60 mln

May 25 Trilogy Energy Corp:

* Announces agreement to sell certain Duvernay assets in the Kaybob area for $60 million and provides an update on its previously announced Grande Prairie area disposition

* Maintains its current average 2017 annual production guidance of 24,000 boe/d​

* Proceeds from sale of 2 tansactions will be applied to reduce Trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit facility

* Sale of certain Valhalla assets in Grande Prairie area remains conditional pending purchaser's receipt of regulator approvals​

* To sell about 9.75 net sections of duvernay mineral rights in kaybob duvernay play, 11.0% interest in a non-operated gas plant

* Upon closing of Valhalla Area asset sale, Trilogy's borrowing base will be reduced from $300 million to $290 million

* Upon closing of Duvernay asset sale, Trilogy's borrowing base will be reduced from $290 million to $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: