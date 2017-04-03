版本:
BRIEF-Trilogy International says 2degrees to enter joint proposal to enhance broadband services in New Zealand rural communities

April 3 Trilogy International Partners Inc -

* New Zealand unit, 2degrees, filed joint proposal with Vodafone, Spark for broadband, mobile services in rural New Zealand

* If successful, bid would see Vodafone,Spark, 2degrees make capital contribution of NZ$75 million to establish infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
