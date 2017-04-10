版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 17:36 BJT

BRIEF-Trilogy Metals grants South32 an option to form 50/50 JV in UKMP for a minimum investment of $150 mln

April 10 Trilogy Metals Inc -

* Trilogy Metals grants South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture in UKMP for a minimum investment of US$150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
