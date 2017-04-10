BRIEF-Trilogy Metals has signed an agreement with South32 Limited

UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
April 10 Trilogy Metals Inc -
* Has signed an agreement with South32 Limited
* Trilogy has granted South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture with respect to Trilogy's Alaskan assets
* South32 must contribute a minimum of $10 million each year, for a maximum of 3 years, to keep option in good standing
* To subscribe for 50% of JV, South32 will contribute a minimum of $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
* Announced an investment of up to $400 million in Unity Technologies
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.