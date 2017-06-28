BRIEF-Trilogy Metals qtrly earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Beigene presents preliminary Phase 1 data on BGB-A317
* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data on BGB-A317 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma at the ESMO 19th world congress on gastrointestinal cancer
June 28 Trilogy Metals Inc
* Trilogy metals reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Trilogy metals inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Trilogy metals inc - 2017 program has a total budget of $17.1 million
* Trilogy metals inc - exploration program is underway at bornite utilizing 3 diamond core rigs
* Trilogy metals inc - site work required to complete pfs at arctic is also underway and results are expected in q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data on BGB-A317 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma at the ESMO 19th world congress on gastrointestinal cancer
* GE Energy Financial Services raises largest* solar fund in Japan with Development Bank of Japan as anchor investor
* Plant investment of $380 mln, will create almost 1,000 jobs