版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Trilogy Metals reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

April 4 Trilogy Metals Inc-

* Trilogy Metals reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Trilogy Metals Inc - 2017 program has a budget of $7.1 million to be expended during fiscal year to advance arctic project to pre-feasibility

* Trilogy Metals Inc - significantly expanded environmental baseline program will be underway in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐