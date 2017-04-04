BRIEF-Trilogy Metals reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Trilogy Metals Inc-
* Trilogy Metals reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Trilogy Metals Inc - 2017 program has a budget of $7.1 million to be expended during fiscal year to advance arctic project to pre-feasibility
* Trilogy Metals Inc - significantly expanded environmental baseline program will be underway in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm