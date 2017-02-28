BRIEF-Trimas Corp Q4 loss per share $1.48 from continuing operations

Feb 28 Trimas Corp

* Trimas reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $1.48 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $185.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations excluding items

* Company is targeting 2017 free cash flow to be greater than 100% of net income