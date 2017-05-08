版本:
BRIEF-Trimble Fordaq SA to distribute trimble's collaborative software

May 8 Trimble Inc:

* Fordaq SA to distribute trimble's collaborative software for forestry transportation and harvesting operations in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
