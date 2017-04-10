BRIEF-Trimble Inc says it has acquired Canadian-based BOS Forestry

UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
April 10 Trimble Inc
* Trimble to offer complete end-to-end ecosystem for forestry supply chain management with acquisition of BOS Forestry
* Trimble Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Trimble Inc says it has acquired Canadian-based BOS Forestry, a provider of collaboration, harvesting, production and lumber sale solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
* Announced an investment of up to $400 million in Unity Technologies
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.