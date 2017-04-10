版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Trimble Inc says it has acquired Canadian-based BOS Forestry

April 10 Trimble Inc

* Trimble to offer complete end-to-end ecosystem for forestry supply chain management with acquisition of BOS Forestry

* Trimble Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.

* Trimble Inc says it has acquired Canadian-based BOS Forestry, a provider of collaboration, harvesting, production and lumber sale solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
