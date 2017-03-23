版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Trimble says CEO Steven Berglund's 2016 total compensation $7.7 mln vs $8.8 mln in 2015 - SEC Filing

March 23 Trimble Inc

* Trimble Inc- CEO Steven W. Berglund's 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $8.8 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mZCZ0n] Further company coverage:
