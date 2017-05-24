版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik

May 24 Trimble Inc:

* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement

* Trimble Inc says financial terms were not disclosed

* Trimble Inc says transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
