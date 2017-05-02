版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Trinet reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41

May 2 Trinet Group Inc

* Trinet announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $807.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $178.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
