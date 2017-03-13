版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling announces changes to its management team

March 13 Trinidad Drilling Ltd-

* Trinidad Drilling announces changes to its management team

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd says effective March 12, 2017, Lyle Whitmarsh, Trinidad's ceo and member of co's board left Trinidad to pursue other interests

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd says Brent Conway, previously Trinidad's president, will assume role of president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
