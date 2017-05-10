版本:
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q1 loss per share C$0.05

May 9 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity

* Q1 revenue $132.7 mln versus $107.6 mln

* Q1 loss per share C$0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

