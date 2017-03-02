版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 08:18 BJT

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports Q4 loss per share of $0.05

March 1 Trinidad Drilling Ltd:

* Trinidad drilling reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results; year-over-year results lower but industry conditions improving

* Trinidad drilling ltd qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Trinidad expects to spend $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017

* Qtrly revenue $93 million versus $138 million

* Trinidad drilling ltd - expects to spend $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.09, revenue view c$95.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐