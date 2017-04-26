版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of COO

April 26 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Trinidad Drilling announces changes to management roles

* Says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐