BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says has increased its capital budget for 2017 by $55 mln

March 15 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Strong customer commitments drive increase of $55 million to trinidad drilling's 2017 capital budget

* Trinidad drilling ltd says has increased its capital budget for 2017 by $55 million

* Trinidad drilling ltd - has increased its capital budget for 2017 by $55 million

* Trinidad drilling ltd - trinidad expects to spend approximately $95 million in capital expenditures in 2017, up from its initial budget of $40 million

* Trinidad drilling ltd says expect to fund expanded capital program from cash generated from operations and cash on hand

* Trinidad drilling- 2017 capital budget is comprised of anticipated rig upgrade projects totaling about $75 million, maintenance capital of about $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: