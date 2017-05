BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln

May 1 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million

* In 2017, Trinidad expects to spend approximately $175 million in capital expenditures

* Trinidad Drilling - expects to recover upgrade capital invested in 2017 through incremental adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis within 2.5 years