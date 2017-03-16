BRIEF-Trinity and Pacira announce collaboration to decrease opioid use nationwide

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Trinity Health and Pacira Pharmaceuticals announce collaboration to decrease opioid use nationwide
* Co, Pacira Pharmaceuticals announced they will collaborate to develop an alternative approach to opioids for pain management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.