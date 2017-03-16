版本:
BRIEF-Trinity and Pacira announce collaboration to decrease opioid use nationwide

March 16 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Trinity Health and Pacira Pharmaceuticals announce collaboration to decrease opioid use nationwide

* Co, Pacira Pharmaceuticals announced they will collaborate to develop an alternative approach to opioids for pain management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
