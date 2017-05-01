BRIEF-Trinity Industries Increases quarterly dividend

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Trinity Industries Inc
* Trinity Industries, Inc. increases quarterly dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 18 percent
* Trinity Industries Inc says increase in its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668