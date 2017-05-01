版本:
BRIEF-Trinity Industries Increases quarterly dividend

May 1 Trinity Industries Inc

* Trinity Industries, Inc. increases quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 18 percent

* Trinity Industries Inc says increase in its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
