BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million

Feb 22 Trinity Place Holdings Inc

* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender

* Trinity Place Holdings says lines, secured by co's properties located in Paramus, New Jersey, and Westbury, New York, mature in 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
