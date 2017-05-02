版本:
BRIEF-Trinseo SA Q1 earnings per share $2.59

May 2 Trinseo SA

* Trinseo reports first quarter 2017 financial results; updates full year 2017 outlook

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.71 to $1.89

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.26 to $7.61

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.71 to $1.89

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.43 to $7.78

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.42

* Q1 earnings per share $2.59

* Q1 sales $1.104 billion versus i/b/e/s view $908.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
