BRIEF-Trinseo SA reports Q4 earnings per share $1.72

Feb 22 Trinseo Sa-

* Trinseo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.19 to $2.37

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* Q4 earnings per share $1.72

* Q4 revenue $917 million versus I/B/E/S view $892 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinseo SA sees Q1 2017 adjusted ebitda of $170 million to $180 million

* Trinseo SA sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $580 million

* Trinseo SA sees full year 2017 adjusted eps of $6.82

* fy2017 earnings per share view $7.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
