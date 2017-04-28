BRIEF-Trinseo's CEO Christopher Pappas 2016 total compensation $8.9 mln

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Trinseo SA=
* Trinseo SA - CEO Christopher D. Pappas 2016 total compensation $8.9 million versus $10.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oQW7he) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock