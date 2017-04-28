版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Trinseo's CEO Christopher Pappas 2016 total compensation $8.9 mln

April 28 Trinseo SA=

* Trinseo SA - CEO Christopher D. Pappas 2016 total compensation $8.9 million versus $10.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oQW7he) Further company coverage:
