BRIEF-Tripadvisor and Grubhub announce agreement to bring restaurant delivery service to tripadvisor consumers

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Grubhub Inc:
* Tripadvisor and Grubhub announce agreement to bring restaurant delivery service to tripadvisor consumers throughout the United States
* Tripadvisor Inc- terms and length of agreement will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing