BRIEF-Tripadvisor and Grubhub announce agreement to bring restaurant delivery service to tripadvisor consumers

May 8 Grubhub Inc:

* Tripadvisor and Grubhub announce agreement to bring restaurant delivery service to tripadvisor consumers throughout the United States

* Tripadvisor Inc- terms and length of agreement will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
