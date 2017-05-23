版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app

May 23 TripAdvisor Inc

* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning

* announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app available in Apple's App Store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
