BRIEF-Tristar Gold announces equity financing

March 23 Tristar Gold Inc

* Tristar Gold announces equity financing

* Has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario

* Prospectus in connection with a proposed marketed offering of units of Co for gross proceeds of minimum of c$4 million and maximum of c$7 million

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for drilling and studies to advance Co's Castelo De Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil