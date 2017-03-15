版本:
BRIEF-Triton Int says subsidiary commences consent solicitation from fixed rate asset-backed note holders

March 15 Triton International Ltd

* Triton international limited subsidiary commences consent solicitation from fixed rate asset-backed note holders

* Triton international - solicitation is made in accordance with terms, subject to conditions set forth in consent solicitation statement dated march 15

* Triton international ltd - each consent solicitation is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on march 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
