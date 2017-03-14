BRIEF-Triton International Limited posts Q4 earnings $0.31/shr

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Triton International Ltd
* Triton International Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly leasing revenues $259.5 million versus $173.0 million
* Qtrly adjusted net income $15.3 million versus $19.7 million
* "market conditions remain generally favorable at start of 2017"
* Triton International- expect new container production volumes will remain limited in first half of 2017, supply of containers will remain constrained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard