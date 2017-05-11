BRIEF-Triton International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.47

May 11 Triton International Ltd

* Triton International Limited reports first quarter 2017 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Utilization averaged 95.3% for Q1 of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triton International Ltd qtrly total leasing revenues $265.6 million versus $163.0 million

* "Anticipate that we will achieve sequential growth in our adjusted pre-tax income from Q1 to Q2 of 2017"

* "Also expect that our adjusted pre-tax income will increase from its Q2 level through end of year"