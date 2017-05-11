BRIEF-Triton International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
May 11 Triton International Ltd
* Triton International Limited reports first quarter 2017 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Utilization averaged 95.3% for Q1 of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Triton International Ltd qtrly total leasing revenues $265.6 million versus $163.0 million
* "Anticipate that we will achieve sequential growth in our adjusted pre-tax income from Q1 to Q2 of 2017"
* "Also expect that our adjusted pre-tax income will increase from its Q2 level through end of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned last month.
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.