BRIEF-Triumph Aerostructures reaches settlement with Bombardier

May 24 Triumph Group Inc-

* Says terms of settlement were not disclosed

* Triumph Group Inc - Triumph Aerostructures, Llc comprehensive settlement with Bombardier

* Triumph Group Inc - Bombardier, unit have entered into a comprehensive settlement agreement that resolves all outstanding commercial disputes between them

* Triumph Group- settlement resets commercial relationship between TAS,Bombardier,allows each of them to better achieve business objectives going forward

* Triumph Group - agreement resolves disputes related to design, manufacture and supply of wing components for bombardier's global 7000 business aircraft