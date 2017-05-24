BRIEF-Triumph Aerostructures reaches settlement with Bombardier

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Triumph Group Inc-
* Says terms of settlement were not disclosed
* Triumph Group Inc - Triumph Aerostructures, Llc comprehensive settlement with Bombardier
* Triumph Group Inc - Bombardier, unit have entered into a comprehensive settlement agreement that resolves all outstanding commercial disputes between them
* Triumph Group- settlement resets commercial relationship between TAS,Bombardier,allows each of them to better achieve business objectives going forward
* Triumph Group - agreement resolves disputes related to design, manufacture and supply of wing components for bombardier's global 7000 business aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.