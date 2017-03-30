版本:
BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp says Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors from co

March 30 Triumph Bancorp Inc :

* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp

* Financial details of acquisition were not disclosed

* Pine Brook has also provided a $250 million line of equity to Trinitas Capital Management, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
