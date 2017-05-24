BRIEF-Triumph Group reports Q4 loss per share $2.57

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Triumph Group Inc-
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.81 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $2.57
* Q4 sales $919.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $924.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion
* Says anticipates an incremental $70 million in cost savings in fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.