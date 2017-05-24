版本:
BRIEF-Triumph Group reports Q4 loss per share $2.57

May 24 Triumph Group Inc-

* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.81 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $2.57

* Q4 sales $919.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $924.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion

* Says anticipates an incremental $70 million in cost savings in fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
