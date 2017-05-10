BRIEF-Tronox commences implementation of executive leadership transition plan

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Tronox Ltd:
* Tronox commences implementation of executive leadership transition plan
* Tronox Ltd - Tom Casey retiring as CEO, will remain as chairman of board
* Tronox Ltd - Peter Johnston named interim CEO
* Tronox Ltd - board has retained Korn Ferry to conduct ceo search and will consider both internal and external candidates
* Tronox Ltd - begun implementation of leadership transition plan, which was previously announced by company's board of directors on March 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)