版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Tronox Ltd to pay Cristal termination fee of $100 mln on termination of deal

Feb 21 Tronox Ltd:

* Tronox Ltd - deal provides co must pay cristal termination fee of $100 million if deal is terminated because closing has not occurred by termination date Source text (bit.ly/2mhRlZ9) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐