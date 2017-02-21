BRIEF-Tronox Ltd to pay Cristal termination fee of $100 mln on termination of deal

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Tronox Ltd:
* Tronox Ltd - deal provides co must pay cristal termination fee of $100 million if deal is terminated because closing has not occurred by termination date Source text (bit.ly/2mhRlZ9) Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett