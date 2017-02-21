版本:
BRIEF-Tronox reports Q4 adj. loss per share $0.14

Feb 21 Tronox Ltd

* Tronox reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $548 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
