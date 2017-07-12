BRIEF-Trovagene announces agreement with Novogene

1 分钟阅读
July 12 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:
* Trovagene announces agreement with Novogene for NextCollect in China
* Trovagene Inc- first shipments of NextCollect are planned for July 2017
* Trovagene-Novogene will buy NextCollect, Trovagene's proprietary urine collection and nucleic acid preservation device for validation in Chinese market
* Trovagene - will sell Novogene NextCollect urine collection and stabilization device, in addition to reagents and methods to extract cell-free DNA from urine