BRIEF-Trovagene, Nerviano announce license agreement for therapeutic candidate PCM-075

March 16 Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene and Nerviano announce license agreement for therapeutic candidate PCM-075

* Trovagene Inc says Trovagene will assume sole responsibility for global development and commercialization of pcm-075

* Trovagene inc says Nerviano will receive an upfront payment of $2.0 million, as well as development and regulatory-based milestone payments

* Trovagene Inc - co, Nerviano medical sciences signed agreement grants co exclusive global development and commercialization rights to nms-1286937

* Trovagene Inc says Nerviano will also receive royalty payments on future net sales of PCM-075

* Trovagene Inc - Trovagene plans to develop PCM-075 initially in aml