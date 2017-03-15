BRIEF-Trovagene reports Q4 loss per share $0.34

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trovagene Inc - estimates restructuring program will reduce annual pre-tax expenses by approximately $8.0 million per year
* Trovagene - Restructuring program includes reduction of about 30 personnel and expenses primarily linked to research, clinical studies and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: