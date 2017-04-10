版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Truckers Swift and Knight to merge - WSJ

April 10 (Reuters) -

* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ

Source text - on.wsj.com/2oos9Vf

