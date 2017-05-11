版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15

May 11 True North Commercial REIT:

* True North Commercial REIT reports strong performance in Q1 2017

* True North Commercial REIT - qtrly net operating income increased 32% to $7.8 million compared with q1 2016

* Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15

* True north commercial REIT- basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit remained consistent at $0.15 for q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐