2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Trueblue Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 1 Trueblue Inc

* Trueblue reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $600 million to $615 million

* Q1 revenue $568 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.9 million

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $611.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
