BRIEF-Trueblue Q1 earnings per share $0.11

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Trueblue Inc
* Trueblue reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $600 million to $615 million
* Q1 revenue $568 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.9 million
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $611.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668